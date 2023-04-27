Lilburn adopts Livable Centers Initiative study

Lilburn recently officially adopted the Livable Centers Initiative study and intends to use the LCI recommendations as the base for its updated comprehensive plan. Lilburn Community Improvement District Executive Director Tad Leithead will serve on the city’s comprehensive planning board as a liaison between the CID and the city.
Next steps include the creation of an Improvements and Traffic Management on US 29 study, studies to add pocket parks and green spaces, sidewalks and connecting trails throughout Lilburn, and the addition of cultural and arts hubs throughout the district. A new mixed-use development near the BAPS Mandir to support temple visitors and bolster profit for local businesses has also been discussed.
