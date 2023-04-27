BreakingNews
Jobless claims fall again with labor market churning along
X

Lilburn adopts Livable Centers Initiative study

Credit: City of Lilburn

Credit: City of Lilburn

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
8 minutes ago

Lilburn recently officially adopted the Livable Centers Initiative study and intends to use the LCI recommendations as the base for its updated comprehensive plan. Lilburn Community Improvement District Executive Director Tad Leithead will serve on the city’s comprehensive planning board as a liaison between the CID and the city.

Next steps include the creation of an Improvements and Traffic Management on US 29 study, studies to add pocket parks and green spaces, sidewalks and connecting trails throughout Lilburn, and the addition of cultural and arts hubs throughout the district. A new mixed-use development near the BAPS Mandir to support temple visitors and bolster profit for local businesses has also been discussed.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Vaughn Grissom comes through in Braves’ comeback vs. Marlins1h ago

Credit: Atlanta Beltline, Inc.

Beltline envisions dense, mixed-income development for 31-acre site
3h ago

Man shot along walking path inside Piedmont Park
20h ago

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

Georgia lieutenant governor goes after college spending on diversity programs
16h ago

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

Georgia lieutenant governor goes after college spending on diversity programs
16h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Braves’ Michael Harris reaches base twice in first rehab game
9h ago
The Latest

Credit: custom

Lawrenceville renames Collins Hill Extension “Grizzly Parkway”
16h ago
Canada’s zero-emission concept car unveiled in Peachtree Corners
Lawrenceville police holding firearm safety class in May
Featured

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

After losing 200 pounds, hiker takes on 2,200-mile Appalachian Trail
21h ago
Going downtown Friday? Don’t expect a swift journey
23h ago
From AJC archives: A reporter’s encounter with the timeless Harry Belafonte
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top