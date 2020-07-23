Lilburn adopts 2020 property tax rate

According to city documents, “Lilburn has carried out a deliberate strategy over the last several years to keep city taxes low without negatively impacting the quality of the city services provided to its citizens. The mayor and council are committed to providing superior municipal services.”

For the citizens of Lilburn to have a tax savings, the city would have needed to roll-back the millage rate to 4.117 mills. By not changing the millage rate Lilburn property owners will see an increase in property taxes of 9.45%.