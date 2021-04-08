‘Light Lawrenceville Blue’ returns in support of frontline heroes, police

Lawrenceville is encouraging its citizens to once again Light Lawrenceville Blue beginning May 1 in support of frontline heroes and the Lawrenceville Police Department. The city hopes participants will keep blue lights shining each evening throughout the month of May at homes and offices.
Blue light bulbs will be available for purchase beginning Apr. 19 at Renasant Bank, 141 Hurricane Shoals in Lawrenceville for $10 each (cash only) while supplies last. All proceeds will benefit the Lawrenceville Police Benevolent Fund.
Residents can share photos of their homes or businesses with blue lights shining using the hashtag #LightLawrencevilleBlue and #LightItBlue. Information: 678-406-6653 or email events@lawrencevillega.org.