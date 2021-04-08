‘Light Lawrenceville Blue’ returns in support of frontline heroes, police

Blue light bulbs will be available for purchase beginning Apr. 19 at Renasant Bank, 141 Hurricane Shoals in Lawrenceville for $10 each (cash only) while supplies last. All proceeds will benefit the Lawrenceville Police Benevolent Fund.

Residents can share photos of their homes or businesses with blue lights shining using the hashtag #LightLawrencevilleBlue and #LightItBlue. Information: 678-406-6653 or email events@lawrencevillega.org.