Learn firearm safety from Gwinnett police officers

Credit: Gwinnett County Police

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago
The Gwinnett County Police Department is offering residents a series of firearms safety classes at various police precincts around the county. Residents will be able to learn guidelines and best practices for safe gun handling from local law enforcement personnel.

Register at www.tinyurl.com/GwinnettPoliceFirearmsSafety for one of these scheduled classes:

  • Sept. 20, South Precinct, 2180 Stone Drive in Lilburn
  • Oct. 11, Bay Creek Precinct, 185 Ozora Road in Grayson
  • Nov. 1, East Precinct, 2273 Alcovy Road in Dacula
  • Nov. 15, North Precinct, 2735 Mall of Georgia Blvd. in Buford

Registration is required and seating is limited. Youth must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Residents are prohibited from bringing their own guns to class. All classes start promptly at 6:30pm.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
