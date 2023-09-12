Learn firearm safety from Gwinnett police officers

The Gwinnett County Police Department is offering residents a series of firearms safety classes at various police precincts around the county. Residents will be able to learn guidelines and best practices for safe gun handling from local law enforcement personnel.

Register at www.tinyurl.com/GwinnettPoliceFirearmsSafety for one of these scheduled classes:

Sept. 20, South Precinct, 2180 Stone Drive in Lilburn

Oct. 11, Bay Creek Precinct, 185 Ozora Road in Grayson

Nov. 1, East Precinct, 2273 Alcovy Road in Dacula

Nov. 15, North Precinct, 2735 Mall of Georgia Blvd. in Buford

Registration is required and seating is limited. Youth must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Residents are prohibited from bringing their own guns to class. All classes start promptly at 6:30pm.