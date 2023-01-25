Lawrenceville’s general obligation unlimited tax rating improves

The GOULT rating applies to revenue bonds issued by the Lawrenceville Building Authority but backed by the city’s GOULT pledge. A GOULT bond allows the city to help repay debt with no limit on property tax increases. In theory, property taxes can be increased 100%, but only with taxpayer approval.

The city has about $91 million in outstanding debt as of June 30, 2021. Among the factors contributing to the improved rating are that the city does not plan to issue any new debt over the next five years and anticipates funding its $105 million capital improvement program with dedicated sales tax, electric, gas and other revenues.