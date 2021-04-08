Lawrenceville works out dumpster issue with Extra Space Storage on Scenic Highway

The property lies within Lawrenceville’s Neighborhood Mixed Use Character Area which is designed to provide a center for local services that is walkable from nearby residential areas. The City Council has set a precedent in the area that outdoor storage should not be seen from the right-of-way making this request unfavorable.

During a recent public hearing, Extra Space Storage shared they were able to work out the issue with Waste Management to keep the waste receptacle indoors and only removing it briefly for trash collection.