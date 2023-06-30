Lawrenceville unveils new plans for downtown area under moratorium

Planning consultants this week unveiled a vision for parts of downtown Lawrenceville that would encourage pedestrian-friendly, mixed-use development and a variety of housing types once the city lifts its six-month moratorium on new construction in the area.

Lawrenceville City Manager Chuck Warbington told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the area needed to be studied in order to “fix current zoning and to put a vision out to what could be.”

At a recent city council meeting, consultants shared their early plans for the area, which includes a mix of single-family housing, duplexes, apartments and retail space.

The plans are separated into two tiers.

Tier 1 is mainly focused along Chestnut Street and Oak Street and would be strictly zoned for housing.

Most of the developments along these streets could be single-family detached homes, or two-or-three family developments that would be considered special use. Special use properties have to be approved by the city planning commission and city council.

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Tier 2 is along Pike Street, Perry Street and Clayton Street, and includes recommendations for both residential and commercial use.

These proposed changes come after the city placed a six-month moratorium on new development and building permit applications in a six-block area of downtown in February.

Currently, the area is a mix of residential, commercial and RM-12 properties such as duplexes, but could be changed once the moratorium is lifted.

Credit: Lawrenceville Council Meeting Credit: Lawrenceville Council Meeting

As the moratorium continues, these recommendations could change as council and city residents give more feedback.

“We’re not looking to even be voting on this until the very end of August,” Lawrenceville Mayor David Still said. “We’re looking for input in various ways from our community.”

The moratorium is set to end on Aug. 28.