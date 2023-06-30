Lawrenceville unveils new plans for downtown area under moratorium

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Gwinnett County
By
13 minutes ago
X

Planning consultants this week unveiled a vision for parts of downtown Lawrenceville that would encourage pedestrian-friendly, mixed-use development and a variety of housing types once the city lifts its six-month moratorium on new construction in the area.

Lawrenceville City Manager Chuck Warbington told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the area needed to be studied in order to “fix current zoning and to put a vision out to what could be.”

At a recent city council meeting, consultants shared their early plans for the area, which includes a mix of single-family housing, duplexes, apartments and retail space.

The plans are separated into two tiers.

Tier 1 is mainly focused along Chestnut Street and Oak Street and would be strictly zoned for housing.

Most of the developments along these streets could be single-family detached homes, or two-or-three family developments that would be considered special use. Special use properties have to be approved by the city planning commission and city council.

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Tier 2 is along Pike Street, Perry Street and Clayton Street, and includes recommendations for both residential and commercial use.

These proposed changes come after the city placed a six-month moratorium on new development and building permit applications in a six-block area of downtown in February.

Currently, the area is a mix of residential, commercial and RM-12 properties such as duplexes, but could be changed once the moratorium is lifted.

Credit: Lawrenceville Council Meeting

Credit: Lawrenceville Council Meeting

As the moratorium continues, these recommendations could change as council and city residents give more feedback.

“We’re not looking to even be voting on this until the very end of August,” Lawrenceville Mayor David Still said. “We’re looking for input in various ways from our community.”

The moratorium is set to end on Aug. 28.

About the Author

Follow Jillian Price on twitter

Jillian Price covers local news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She is a graduate of Baylor University and the University of Texas at Austin. She joined the AJC in 2022 and mainly covers Gwinnett County cities.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

BREAKING: Families sue Georgia challenging law banning treatment for trans minors7h ago

Roswell plans to fine property owners for unruly house parties
13m ago

Video surveillance now required at DeKalb County convenience stores
13m ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves’ Sean Murphy, Orlando Arcia join Ronald Acuña Jr. as NL All-Star starters
10h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves’ Sean Murphy, Orlando Arcia join Ronald Acuña Jr. as NL All-Star starters
10h ago

Credit: Photo provided by DeKalb County School District

Devon Horton starts as DeKalb’s superintendent amid hope and skepticism
13h ago
The Latest

Credit: Gwinnett Housing Corporation

Gwinnett Housing Corporation opening center to help residents become homeowners
19h ago
Snellville approves $15.33M budget
22h ago
Motel-to-home program sees rising need
Featured

Credit: Rebecca Wright

End of an era: Bill Thorn has run in every AJC Peachtree Road Race, but not this year
15h ago
If your July 4th holiday begins at the airport, read this first:
21h ago
What Supreme Court ruling on affirmative action ruling means to Georgia students
18h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top