Lawrenceville to put spotlight on artists and performers

Lawrenceville is seeking artists and performers to provide live entertainment in Downtown Lawrenceville. ‘Spotlight in the DTL’ is accepting applications from painters, musicians, songwriters, sculptors, magicians and more. Performers from all backgrounds, skill levels, and abilities are invited to apply.
Submitting an application does not guarantee a performance date for these non-paid performance opportunities. Artists are required to provide all equipment needed (no amplified sound is permitted).
The city will only be providing a space for performances including locations like the Bicentennial Plaza, Downtown Fountain, etc. A performance video is required as part of the application.
Details and to apply: www.bit.ly/SpotlightDTL2020.