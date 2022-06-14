Lawrenceville to improve Scenic Highway intersection

The project will improve New Hope Road by converting the right turn lane to a through lane, adding a right turn and lengthening the left turn lane. An additional southbound through lane on Jackson Street and a corresponding southbound receiving lane on New Hope Road will be constructed. Traffic lights will also be updated to improve the flow of traffic through the intersection. Together, these improvements are designed to reduce congestion.

Construction is expected to begin in early summer. In addition to this grant, the project has funding from Gwinnett County. The entire project budget is expected to total a little over $2 million.