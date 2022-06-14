ajc logo
Lawrenceville to improve Scenic Highway intersection

Lawrenceville recently received a grant to be used for the construction of intersection improvements at Scenic Highway and Jackson Street/New Hope Road.

Lawrenceville recently received a grant to be used for the construction of intersection improvements at Scenic Highway and Jackson Street/New Hope Road. (Google Maps)

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
55 minutes ago

Lawrenceville recently received a $400,000 grant from the Georgia Transportation Infrastructure Bank to be used for the construction of intersection improvements at Scenic Highway and Jackson Street/New Hope Road.

The project will improve New Hope Road by converting the right turn lane to a through lane, adding a right turn and lengthening the left turn lane. An additional southbound through lane on Jackson Street and a corresponding southbound receiving lane on New Hope Road will be constructed. Traffic lights will also be updated to improve the flow of traffic through the intersection. Together, these improvements are designed to reduce congestion.

Construction is expected to begin in early summer. In addition to this grant, the project has funding from Gwinnett County. The entire project budget is expected to total a little over $2 million.

