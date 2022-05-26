BreakingNews
Georgia governor suspends state gas tax through mid-July
ajc logo
X

Lawrenceville to fine residents, businesses for false alarms

Lawrenceville City Council adopted a false alarm ordinance Monday night. Homeowners and businesses will receive fines after subsequent false alarms. (Courtesy City of Lawrenceville)

Combined ShapeCaption
Lawrenceville City Council adopted a false alarm ordinance Monday night. Homeowners and businesses will receive fines after subsequent false alarms. (Courtesy City of Lawrenceville)

Gwinnett County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
10 minutes ago

Folks in Lawrenceville will soon have to pay fines for repeated false alarms.

In September 2021 the city approved an update to its False Alarm Ordinance that calls for residents and businesses to pay a fee for excessive false alarms, an announcement said. The fines for the alarms will begin on June 1. The city is hoping this ordinance will encourage alarm owners and alarm companies to improve the reliability of alarm systems and reduce false alarms, the announcement said.

In 2019, the Lawrenceville Police Department was alerted to 2,473 potential break-ins. All but six were false alarms, which the department said can cause a shortage of officers for other emergencies.

“The City of Lawrenceville finds that excessive false alarms unduly burden the limited resources of the Lawrenceville Police Department,” the announcement said.

Non-residential properties will not be charged after the first false alarm but will have to pay a $50 fee after a second false one. Residential properties will not receive a fine until the third offense, which is a $25 fee. The fees will increase with each false alarm.

Residents and business owners can learn more about the program on the city’s website.

About the Author

Follow Jillian Price on twitter

Jillian Price covers local news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She is a graduate of Baylor University and the University of Texas at Austin. She joined the AJC in 2022 and covers Gwinnett County cities.

Editors' Picks
The Jolt: Gov. Brian Kemp landslide boosts GOP outlook for November3h ago
Gwinnett solicitor general Brian Whiteside defeated in primary
1h ago
Bourdeaux is sole Georgia incumbent to lose congressional primary
$68.5M Sanford Stadium project to highlight UGA board meeting
4h ago
$68.5M Sanford Stadium project to highlight UGA board meeting
4h ago
Herschel Walker fumbles gun control response - twice
31m ago
The Latest
Peachtree Corners partners with Israeli startup for network solutions
Lawrenceville and partners launch Summer of Impact
Duluth to purchase mini warehouse for road extension
Featured
Night manager Raymond Minter cleans up after his Chevron Circle K was damaged during an overnight drive-by shooting.

Credit: John Spink

Shooting at Buckhead gas station leaves man injured; 2 suspects sought
MTV is debuting new show ‘Buckhead Shore.’ Question: what shore?
Atlanta police, GSP troopers team up to chase down alleged street racers on ATVs
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top