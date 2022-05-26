Lawrenceville to fine residents, businesses for false alarms

In September 2021 the city approved an update to its False Alarm Ordinance that calls for residents and businesses to pay a fee for excessive false alarms, an announcement said. The fines for the alarms will begin on June 1. The city is hoping this ordinance will encourage alarm owners and alarm companies to improve the reliability of alarm systems and reduce false alarms, the announcement said.

In 2019, the Lawrenceville Police Department was alerted to 2,473 potential break-ins. All but six were false alarms, which the department said can cause a shortage of officers for other emergencies.