Lawrenceville says no to smoke and tobacco shop

Following a recent public hearing, the Lawrenceville City Council denied a request for a special use permit to allow a smoke and tobacco shop at Suite 101, 455 Grayson Highway.
Lawrenceville’s decision to deny was an across-the-board decision from the planning and development department, mayor and council. While the area is within the city’s Community Mixed Use Character Area, which encourages a mixture of residential, retail, office, recreational, and educational facilities, the plaza is also in the same vicinity as the Gwinnett County Health Department and nearby to a local high school.
The city felt allowing a smoke shop in the same area may be counteractive to promoting good health for the community and could come into conflict with state guidelines regulating the sale of vapor products.
The applicant had hoped to address these concerns by assuring the retail store would be selling high-end tobacco products and limiting vape products to no more than 30% of the store.