Lawrenceville says no to smoke and tobacco shop

Lawrenceville’s decision to deny was an across-the-board decision from the planning and development department, mayor and council. While the area is within the city’s Community Mixed Use Character Area, which encourages a mixture of residential, retail, office, recreational, and educational facilities, the plaza is also in the same vicinity as the Gwinnett County Health Department and nearby to a local high school.

The city felt allowing a smoke shop in the same area may be counteractive to promoting good health for the community and could come into conflict with state guidelines regulating the sale of vapor products.