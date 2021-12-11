Lawrenceville police to host final First Aid - Stop the Bleed class

The Lawrenceville Police Department and Lawrenceville Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association will be hosting their final First Aid - Stop the Bleed class 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec 18 at 300 Jackson St.
This class will offer students the chance to learn about identifying injuries involving massive blood loss and how to provide pre-hospital treatment to a person in need.
This is a first aid class based on the Stop the Bleed and Until Help Arrives training curriculum. Students will receive a first aid kit upon completion of the course. Light refreshments are provided.
Register to attend: https://www.eventbrite.com/.../first-aid-until-help...
