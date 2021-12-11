ajc logo
Lawrenceville police to host final First Aid - Stop the Bleed class

Caption
Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
15 hours ago

The Lawrenceville Police Department and Lawrenceville Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association will be hosting their final First Aid - Stop the Bleed class 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec 18 at 300 Jackson St.

This class will offer students the chance to learn about identifying injuries involving massive blood loss and how to provide pre-hospital treatment to a person in need.

This is a first aid class based on the Stop the Bleed and Until Help Arrives training curriculum. Students will receive a first aid kit upon completion of the course. Light refreshments are provided.

Register to attend: https://www.eventbrite.com/.../first-aid-until-help...

