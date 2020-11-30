Lawrenceville police offering firearms safety class

The Lawrenceville Police Department is once again offering a $20 Firearms Safety Class 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 5 at Lawrenceville police headquarters, 300 Jackson St.
This course is designed for those who have very little or no experience with firearms. Topics will include basics safety rules, weapon familiarization and safe storage.
The class is hosted by the Lawrenceville Police Department and the LPD Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association. Fees paid for this class go towards furthering community education through the LPD Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association.
Register in advance: www.tinyurl.com/LPDfirearms.