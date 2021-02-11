Lawrenceville police are hiring officers, communication officer

According to the job description, some of the officers’ duties include patrolling the city to detect and deter criminal activity and traffic violations, as well as apprehend, arrest and process offenders, including fugitives. Officers also respond to calls for service, including “domestic disputes, assaults, burglaries, traffic accidents, lost or missing persons searches, public service duties, stranded motorists, and others.”

Beginning salaries for police officers range from $45,178 to $55,045.