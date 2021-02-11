X

Lawrenceville police are hiring officers, communication officer

The Lawrenceville Police Department is seeking new police officers and at least one communications officer. (Courtesy Lawrenceville Police Department)
The Lawrenceville Police Department is seeking new police officers and at least one communications officer. (Courtesy Lawrenceville Police Department)

Gwinnett County | 18 minutes ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

Like most cities in Gwinnett, the Lawrenceville Police Department is seeking new police officers.

According to the job description, some of the officers’ duties include patrolling the city to detect and deter criminal activity and traffic violations, as well as apprehend, arrest and process offenders, including fugitives. Officers also respond to calls for service, including “domestic disputes, assaults, burglaries, traffic accidents, lost or missing persons searches, public service duties, stranded motorists, and others.”

Beginning salaries for police officers range from $45,178 to $55,045.

In addition, the Lawrenceville Police Department is seeking to hire a communications officer responsible for answering emergency and non-emergency calls for dispatching appropriate personnel. Salaries for this position range from $38,957 to $47,466.

Details and to apply: www.lawrencevillega.org/443/Employment-Opportunities.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.