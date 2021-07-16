Lawrenceville, Peachtree Corners join area YMCAs for 3-week fitness challenge

Participants will fill out a Summer Out Loud passport with activities including flying a kite, learning a new skill, participating in a push up challenge and more. Participants can turn in completed passports to any local Y before Aug. 4 to be entered into a national grand prize drawing for a one-year Y membership or a $5,000 vacation voucher.

“Our Summer Out Loud Challenge encourages the community to get active, spend time together and form healthy habits,” said Lauren Koontz, president and CEO of YMCA of Metro Atlanta. “We hope to encourage families and individuals to think outside of the gym and take advantage of their surroundings.”