Lawrenceville, Peachtree Corners join area YMCAs for 3-week fitness challenge

The YMCA of Metro Atlanta has launched a Summer Out Loud Challenge, a free three-week summer fitness challenge for Y members and non-members. The event began July 12, but it’s not too late to join the fun, weekly challenges to stay active and create healthy habits.
Participants will fill out a Summer Out Loud passport with activities including flying a kite, learning a new skill, participating in a push up challenge and more. Participants can turn in completed passports to any local Y before Aug. 4 to be entered into a national grand prize drawing for a one-year Y membership or a $5,000 vacation voucher.
“Our Summer Out Loud Challenge encourages the community to get active, spend time together and form healthy habits,” said Lauren Koontz, president and CEO of YMCA of Metro Atlanta. “We hope to encourage families and individuals to think outside of the gym and take advantage of their surroundings.”
Members and non-members can opt-in by texting SUMMER to 844-889-6222. Non-member participants will be offered a free weekly visit to the Y with their family for three weeks, which includes access to fitness facilities, pools, group exercise classes, Kids’ Club, and on-demand classes.
Information: StrongLife.org.