Lawrenceville keeps millage rate at 1.826 mills

Following a series of public hearings, Lawrenceville’s Mayor and City Council voted to adopt a 2020 millage rate of 1.826 mills. This is the same millage rate as adopted in 2019 and one of the lowest municipal rates for property tax in the county.
The cities of Braselton, Buford, Peachtree Corners and Rest Haven provide services without a millage rate and in partnership with the county for fire and police services.
At Lawrenceville’s current millage rate, residents with a home valued at $200,000 will owe $2,375 in property taxes. Of that total, $146, or 5.25%, supports the city’s budget. The remaining taxes are those imposed by Gwinnett County.