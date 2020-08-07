Lawrenceville keeps millage rate at 1.826 mills

The cities of Braselton, Buford, Peachtree Corners and Rest Haven provide services without a millage rate and in partnership with the county for fire and police services.

At Lawrenceville’s current millage rate, residents with a home valued at $200,000 will owe $2,375 in property taxes. Of that total, $146, or 5.25%, supports the city’s budget. The remaining taxes are those imposed by Gwinnett County.