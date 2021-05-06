Lawrenceville hosts workshops to shape downtown master plan

During the multi-day event, the project team will incorporate public feedback into refined graphics and concepts that will help shape the overall master plan. Typically, these workshops occur in person, but with ongoing COVID-19 precautions the team will create concepts and graphics in a virtual format over video conference.

Workshops will take place 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 18, May 20, and May 25. Attend as many sessions as you like each day, but registration is required: https://bit.ly/32Gz1QG.