Lawrenceville denies zoning change for convenience store

Following a recent public hearing, the Lawrenceville City Council voted unanimously to deny a rezoning request for property fronting Paper Mill Road to develop a convenience store with fuel pumps, and retail space. The refusal came after numerous concerns from nearby residents about increased traffic in the area.
If approved, the 3.25-acre lot would have been subdivided into two tracts consisting totaling about 4.55 acres. Tract 1 would continue to be used as a meeting hall by the American Legion while Tract 2 would be developed as a 10,500-square-foot Circle K convenience store with four fuel-pumping stations. The submitted site plan proposed a total of 47 parking spaces that include two ADA accessible spaces and 2 bicycle parking spaces.