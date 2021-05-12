Lawrenceville cabinet manufacturer expands creating 125 new jobs

The acquisition will increase Republic Elite’s capacity by 40 percent and cabinets manufactured by 315,000 through utilization of 100,000 square feet of existing factory space and equipment. With rising construction costs, supply chain challenges, and material inflation, the manufacturer’s expansion could fill an important role in metro Atlanta new construction.

“This is an exciting time for Republic Elite. Our rapid growth has presented real challenges with space and talent,” said Jeff Kroyer, VP of Procurement & Special Projects for Republic Elite. “This was a rare opportunity to acquire a high-quality manufacturing facility in a location that has excellent transport links, and to leverage a local population with skills relevant to our business.”