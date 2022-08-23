Lawrenceville-based nonprofit launching foster care closet

Because One Matters is launching a Foster Care Closet for Gwinnett and Walton County foster families.
The Wrapped in Love Foster Care Closet will allow foster parents to shop free for new and gently used clothing items. BOM’s Soothing the Soul program, which offers new essential items, will be merged under this program and will continue to provide a duffel bag with essential items to children entering foster care.
“We are excited about this program, as we are committed to helping these children with items that will help them in their new norm. The goal is to provide a foster child with the gift of hope for a better future and show them that their community supports and loves them,” said Program Director Kati Tait in a statement to the AJC.
The closet will launch with a pop-up shop noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 at Snellville Performing Arts and Main Street Theatre, 2485 Main St. E in Snellville. The launch party will entertain children with music, face painting and Kona Ice while parents shop for free clothing items.
Because One Matters is seeking a permanent location for the WIL closet and office space, until then, they will be hosting ongoing pop-up shops in various locations.
Information: https://becauseonematters.org or email WIL@becauseonematters.org.
