ajc logo
X

Lawrenceville-based nonprofit launching foster care closet

Because One Matters is launching a Foster Care Closet for Gwinnett and Walton County foster families. (Courtesy Because One Matters)

Combined ShapeCaption
Because One Matters is launching a Foster Care Closet for Gwinnett and Walton County foster families. (Courtesy Because One Matters)

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
8 minutes ago

Because One Matters is launching a Foster Care Closet for Gwinnett and Walton County foster families.

The Wrapped in Love Foster Care Closet will allow foster parents to shop free for new and gently used clothing items. BOM’s Soothing the Soul program, which offers new essential items, will be merged under this program and will continue to provide a duffel bag with essential items to children entering foster care.

“We are excited about this program, as we are committed to helping these children with items that will help them in their new norm. The goal is to provide a foster child with the gift of hope for a better future and show them that their community supports and loves them,” said Program Director Kati Tait in a statement to the AJC.

The closet will launch with a pop-up shop noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 at Snellville Performing Arts and Main Street Theatre, 2485 Main St. E in Snellville. The launch party will entertain children with music, face painting and Kona Ice while parents shop for free clothing items.

Because One Matters is seeking a permanent location for the WIL closet and office space, until then, they will be hosting ongoing pop-up shops in various locations.

Information: https://becauseonematters.org or email WIL@becauseonematters.org.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks
Suspect in Midtown shootings denied bond during 1st court appearance5h ago
Man rejects plea deal in death of woman who fell from Lamborghini
6h ago
Atlanta judge Gundy suspended for 90 days for ethics lapses
5h ago
1 person detained following Johns Creek shooting that left 1 dead, 1 injured
6h ago
1 person detained following Johns Creek shooting that left 1 dead, 1 injured
6h ago
Bill Crane fired as WSB political analyst over Trump remark
The Latest
Gwinnett mobile food program fills a growing need
7h ago
Suwanee proposes millage rate to remain the same
Norcross offers small business grant program
Featured
Police gather on 14th Street between Peachtree and Juniper in Atlanta on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022 following reports of an active shooting in the area. (Arvin Temkar/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Credit: Arvin Temkar

Suspect in Midtown shootings denied bond during 1st court appearance
5h ago
What to watch: Top Democrats square off in Florida, New York
Fall Arts Guide: Don’t miss these top 12 fall events
9h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top