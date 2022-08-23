Lawrenceville-based nonprofit launching foster care closet

The Wrapped in Love Foster Care Closet will allow foster parents to shop free for new and gently used clothing items. BOM’s Soothing the Soul program, which offers new essential items, will be merged under this program and will continue to provide a duffel bag with essential items to children entering foster care.

“We are excited about this program, as we are committed to helping these children with items that will help them in their new norm. The goal is to provide a foster child with the gift of hope for a better future and show them that their community supports and loves them,” said Program Director Kati Tait in a statement to the AJC.