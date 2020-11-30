Lawrenceville, Aurora Theatre celebrate new performing arts center

Placing the final structural beam for the expanded Lawrenceville Performing Arts Center was cause for celebration recently as Lawrenceville officials, representatives from the Aurora Theatre, Carroll Daniel Construction, and Croft and Associates gathered for a “Topping Out” Ceremony.
“The completion and grand opening of this facility will be a visual representation of Lawrenceville’s commitment to the arts,” said Mayor David Still. “A 15-year partnership with Aurora Theatre and many years of hard work on the part of numerous determined individuals have delivered a one-of-a-kind project placing Lawrenceville in the spotlight as an arts-centered community.”
Construction has continued on the $35 million, 56,000 square-foot Lawrenceville Performing Arts Center that will contain a 500-seat theater, cabaret, indoor and outdoor civic spaces, and rooms for office and educational programming. In October, Lawrenceville approved an additional $4 million in facility upgrades to improve air quality, offer hands-free devices, create a safe physical environment, and provide appropriate sanitizing equipment for patrons, performers and staff.
Construction is expected to be complete in the spring with an official opening in May 2021.