Lawrenceville, Aurora Theatre celebrate new performing arts center

“The completion and grand opening of this facility will be a visual representation of Lawrenceville’s commitment to the arts,” said Mayor David Still. “A 15-year partnership with Aurora Theatre and many years of hard work on the part of numerous determined individuals have delivered a one-of-a-kind project placing Lawrenceville in the spotlight as an arts-centered community.”

Construction has continued on the $35 million, 56,000 square-foot Lawrenceville Performing Arts Center that will contain a 500-seat theater, cabaret, indoor and outdoor civic spaces, and rooms for office and educational programming. In October, Lawrenceville approved an additional $4 million in facility upgrades to improve air quality, offer hands-free devices, create a safe physical environment, and provide appropriate sanitizing equipment for patrons, performers and staff.