Lawrenceville approves zoning for 12 townhomes on Moon Road

Zoning has been approved for 12 new townhomes, similar to those shown here, for construction on Moon Road at its intersection with Old Snellville Highway in Lawrenceville. (Courtesy City of Lawrenceville)
Gwinnett County | 41 minutes ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

Zoning for has been approved 12 new townhomes on Moon Road at its intersection with Old Snellville Highway in Lawrenceville.

According to Lawrenceville Mayor David Still, after careful review of the surrounding area and despite 63 letters in opposition to the project, the city finds townhomes to be a reasonable use for the property.

The proposed townhomes will be attached with a maximum of eight units in one building facing Old Snellville Highway, and four units in the second building facing Moon Road. All units will have rear entry driveways and 2-car garages. The townhomes will start at $300,000.

When discussing the council’s approval, Mayor Still noted the applicant agreed to numerous concessions including an increase to the proposed design elements that will include 3-sided brick facades. Additional conditions were recommended by the Planning and Development department to ensure the quality of the finished homes.

