Lawrenceville approves zoning for 12 townhomes on Moon Road

According to Lawrenceville Mayor David Still, after careful review of the surrounding area and despite 63 letters in opposition to the project, the city finds townhomes to be a reasonable use for the property.

The proposed townhomes will be attached with a maximum of eight units in one building facing Old Snellville Highway, and four units in the second building facing Moon Road. All units will have rear entry driveways and 2-car garages. The townhomes will start at $300,000.