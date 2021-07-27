Lawrenceville approves Sunday voting during advance voting period

The Lawrenceville City Council recently and unanimously voted to approve Sunday voting during October’s advance voting period. According to Georgia’s recent legislation, Sunday voting is optional and can be decided by each city. Gwinnett has already approved Sunday voting for county elections.
Advance voting will take place 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily beginning Tuesday, Oct. 12 through Friday, Oct. 29 at Lawrenceville City Hall, 70 South Clayton St.
Qualifying for Lawrenceville’s open city council seats will take place 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 16 through Aug. 18 in the office of City Clerk Karen Pierce at city hall. Individuals planning to qualify must be a resident of the city for one year prior to Nov. 2, 2021, be a city of Lawrenceville registered voter, and submit the qualification fee of $306 for council member.
Additional information regarding Lawrenceville elections: www.tinyurl.com/LawrencevilleElections21.