Lawrenceville approves Sunday voting during advance voting period

Advance voting will take place 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily beginning Tuesday, Oct. 12 through Friday, Oct. 29 at Lawrenceville City Hall, 70 South Clayton St.

Qualifying for Lawrenceville’s open city council seats will take place 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 16 through Aug. 18 in the office of City Clerk Karen Pierce at city hall. Individuals planning to qualify must be a resident of the city for one year prior to Nov. 2, 2021, be a city of Lawrenceville registered voter, and submit the qualification fee of $306 for council member.