Lawrenceville approves street resurfacing plan

The Lawrenceville City Council recently approved a $1,449,921 contract with low bidder, Sunbelt Asphalt Surfaces for the 2022 Annual Local Maintenance Improvement Grant Resurfacing Project.
This project will resurface approximately 3.3 miles of roadway with asphalt paving, milling, patching, adjusting of manholes to final elevations, replacing of traffic loops and striping of various city streets.
The current streets slated for this project include all the streets in The Courtyards including Bellbrook Lane, Brianton Court, Bellbrook Court, Laurelwood Court, Brianton Lane and Laurelwood Lane.
Additional streets include Crogan Street/Ga. 29 from Johnson Road to Camdenhill Road, Firecrest Lane, Hillcrest Green Drive, King Arthur Drive, Lyle Circle from Hurricane Shoals to its end, McArthur Street from East Pike Street to East Crogan Street, Mill Ridge Way, Merlin Place and Tipton Industrial Drive.
About the Author