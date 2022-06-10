Lawrenceville approves street resurfacing plan

This project will resurface approximately 3.3 miles of roadway with asphalt paving, milling, patching, adjusting of manholes to final elevations, replacing of traffic loops and striping of various city streets.

The current streets slated for this project include all the streets in The Courtyards including Bellbrook Lane, Brianton Court, Bellbrook Court, Laurelwood Court, Brianton Lane and Laurelwood Lane.