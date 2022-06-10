BreakingNews
BREAKING: Body of 20-year-old swimmer recovered from Chattahoochee River
ajc logo
X

Lawrenceville approves street resurfacing plan

Lawrenceville will resurface approximately 3.3 miles of roadway as part of the 2022 Annual Local Maintenance Improvement Grant Resurfacing Project. (Courtesy Sunbelt Asphalt Services)

Combined ShapeCaption
Lawrenceville will resurface approximately 3.3 miles of roadway as part of the 2022 Annual Local Maintenance Improvement Grant Resurfacing Project. (Courtesy Sunbelt Asphalt Services)

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

The Lawrenceville City Council recently approved a $1,449,921 contract with low bidder, Sunbelt Asphalt Surfaces for the 2022 Annual Local Maintenance Improvement Grant Resurfacing Project.

This project will resurface approximately 3.3 miles of roadway with asphalt paving, milling, patching, adjusting of manholes to final elevations, replacing of traffic loops and striping of various city streets.

The current streets slated for this project include all the streets in The Courtyards including Bellbrook Lane, Brianton Court, Bellbrook Court, Laurelwood Court, Brianton Lane and Laurelwood Lane.

Additional streets include Crogan Street/Ga. 29 from Johnson Road to Camdenhill Road, Firecrest Lane, Hillcrest Green Drive, King Arthur Drive, Lyle Circle from Hurricane Shoals to its end, McArthur Street from East Pike Street to East Crogan Street, Mill Ridge Way, Merlin Place and Tipton Industrial Drive.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks
The three dates that led to the Braves drafting top prospect Michael Harris 18h ago
Bradley’s Buzz: The maximum value of Max Fried
3h ago
Georgia Tech lands 4-star guard Blue Cain for 2023 class
18h ago
Clayton County CFO apparently fired after contract renewal rejected
Clayton County CFO apparently fired after contract renewal rejected
Hartsfield-Jackson makes headway on extension to speed Plane Train
21h ago
The Latest
Duluth police offer free house check service for vacationers
Suwanee makes changes to court fines
Norcross one of 9 metro communities to receive grant
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top