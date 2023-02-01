Lawrenceville approves street racing and reckless driving exhibitions ordinance

The county ordinance was passed after more than 80 people were arrested following a street racing exhibition that took over the intersection of Peachtree Corners Circle and Spalding Drive. A pizza delivery vehicle was surrounded and damaged as it tried to escape from the exhibition. It levies fines of up to $1,000 and up to six months in jail to drivers, organizers and participants. Gwinnett police can also impound drivers’ cars on the first offense, a harsher penalty than state law, which requires drivers to be cited at least three times.

Lawrenceville’s ordinance includes participants, organizers, promoters and spectators. Those involved, not including spectators, can receive fines up to $1,000 and up to six months in jail. Spectators can receive fines up to $300 and up to six months in jail. Vehicles used during the exhibitions can be removed and impounded by police to the extent allowed by applicable state law, according to the city’s ordinance.