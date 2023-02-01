X
Lawrenceville approves street racing and reckless driving exhibitions ordinance

Gwinnett County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
15 minutes ago

Gwinnett County cities are continuing to crackdown on street racing.

A new street racing and reckless driving exhibitions ordinance became effective in Lawrenceville earlier this month. Other Gwinnett County cities with street racing ordinances include Norcross, Duluth and Snellville.

Gwinnett County passed its own street racing ordinance last year that targets racers, stunt drivers and those who organize or promote the exhibitions.

Lawrenceville Deputy City Manager Steve North said the city’s ordinance will serve as a proactive step. North said city officials worried that the county’s ordinance might “drive those folks into the city” if Lawrenceville didn’t pass a similar law.

“We have had a few of those (racing incidents), it hasn’t gotten out of hand,” North said.

The county ordinance was passed after more than 80 people were arrested following a street racing exhibition that took over the intersection of Peachtree Corners Circle and Spalding Drive. A pizza delivery vehicle was surrounded and damaged as it tried to escape from the exhibition. It levies fines of up to $1,000 and up to six months in jail to drivers, organizers and participants. Gwinnett police can also impound drivers’ cars on the first offense, a harsher penalty than state law, which requires drivers to be cited at least three times.

Lawrenceville’s ordinance includes participants, organizers, promoters and spectators. Those involved, not including spectators, can receive fines up to $1,000 and up to six months in jail. Spectators can receive fines up to $300 and up to six months in jail. Vehicles used during the exhibitions can be removed and impounded by police to the extent allowed by applicable state law, according to the city’s ordinance.

Jillian Price covers local news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She is a graduate of Baylor University and the University of Texas at Austin. She joined the AJC in 2022 and mainly covers Gwinnett County cities.

