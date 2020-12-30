Lawrenceville approves speed camera enforcement for school zones

Clark argued for greater police presence in school zones and asked, “Are we going to graduate to putting them [speed cameras] all over the city?” He argued there should be other ways to keep our children safe stating, “I don’t like having mercenaries doing our enforcement.”

Mayor David Still noted that several Lawrenceville police officers resigned in the past year due to social unrest and threats to police. The city is also having trouble hiring new officers to replace the ones who have left the force. Council Member Keith Roche noted the cameras will free up existing police to handle other law enforcement needs.