Lawrenceville approves purchase of covert concealment system

This covert surveillance camera system that can be mounted on utility poles or other areas and can be monitored and controlled off site from a secure location, and from multiple locations using an IP address. It has live feed capability and recorded documentation of footage.

This is the same type of covert camera Lawrenceville Police used in recent months in front of city hall during Black Lives Matter demonstrations and found that it was extremely reliable. The camera allowed police to monitor the crowd from inside a mobile command center and from other laptops in the field because the footage is livestreamed using a secure IP address.