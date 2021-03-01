Lawrenceville approves latest gateway signage at former fueling station site

The Lawrenceville City Council recently approved a $215,000 contract with Surfaces Group for the city’s gateway park project. The signage and landscaping will be installed at the former gas station site across from city hall in the triangle formed by Clayton, Perry and Nash Streets.
Demolition of the gas station has been underway for several weeks with removal of underground fuel tanks and soil testing taking place before new construction begins.
Mayor David Still noted a story exists that the former gas station was the site of a wedding proposal. He’s confident the new “pocket park” will be a nice location for any future proposals.
The new gateway sign and landscaped area will welcome visitors traveling north on Grayson Highway into downtown Lawrenceville. Landscaping materials planned for the site include crepe myrtle, yoshino cherry, nuttal oak and little gem magnolia trees along with seasonal color, all designed to coordinate with other signage designed by Precision Planning for the city.