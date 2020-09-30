X

Lawrenceville approves independent living facility for recently retired

Lawrenceville Council members expressed concern the current design for recently approved Park Place retirement community is “too institutional,” lacks cohesiveness with the downtown character, and will become dated over time. (Courtesy City of Lawrenceville)

Gwinnett County | 37 minutes ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

The Lawrenceville City Council recently approved a rezoning application and special use permit to allow for a 132-unit retirement community, independent living facility. The development will be age‐restricted to residents 55 years old and older.

The project will be at the northeast intersection of the East Pike Street and Buford Drive, bounded to the north by Jarman Street, and to the east by McArthur Street and CSX Railroad. Currently the properties are developed with two industrial buildings.

During the public hearing on the project, a lengthy discussion ensued regarding the exterior architectural design. Council members expressed concern the current design is “too institutional,” lacks cohesiveness with the downtown character, and will become dated over time. Before construction can proceed, the final site and building design will be subject to review and approval of the Director of the Planning and Development Department.

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.