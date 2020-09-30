Lawrenceville approves independent living facility for recently retired

The project will be at the northeast intersection of the East Pike Street and Buford Drive, bounded to the north by Jarman Street, and to the east by McArthur Street and CSX Railroad. Currently the properties are developed with two industrial buildings.

During the public hearing on the project, a lengthy discussion ensued regarding the exterior architectural design. Council members expressed concern the current design is “too institutional,” lacks cohesiveness with the downtown character, and will become dated over time. Before construction can proceed, the final site and building design will be subject to review and approval of the Director of the Planning and Development Department.