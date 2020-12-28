X

Lawrenceville approves contracts worth $1M for curbs, gutters, sidewalks

Lawrenceville recently awarded contracts totaling $1 million for construction and/or replacement of concrete curbs, gutters, catch basins, and sidewalks. (Google Maps)
Lawrenceville recently awarded contracts totaling $1 million for construction and/or replacement of concrete curbs, gutters, catch basins, and sidewalks. (Google Maps)

Gwinnett County | 55 minutes ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

The Lawrenceville City Council voted recently to award a contract for construction and/or replacement of concrete curbs, gutters, catch basins, and sidewalks on an annual contract to low bidders, the Dickerson group, Inc. in the amount of $500,000 and DAF concrete, Inc. in the amount of $500,000.

These contracts represent on-demand services that include pouring concrete structures, curbs and gutters, catch basins, spillways, brick paving, sidewalks, and driveways. Services will be used on an as-needed basis. Each contractor will supply all labor, materials and equipment necessary to perform the various jobs.

This contract is funded by Lawrenceville’s Capital Outlay Fund.

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.