Lawrenceville approves contracts worth $1M for curbs, gutters, sidewalks

The Lawrenceville City Council voted recently to award a contract for construction and/or replacement of concrete curbs, gutters, catch basins, and sidewalks on an annual contract to low bidders, the Dickerson group, Inc. in the amount of $500,000 and DAF concrete, Inc. in the amount of $500,000.
These contracts represent on-demand services that include pouring concrete structures, curbs and gutters, catch basins, spillways, brick paving, sidewalks, and driveways. Services will be used on an as-needed basis. Each contractor will supply all labor, materials and equipment necessary to perform the various jobs.
This contract is funded by Lawrenceville’s Capital Outlay Fund.