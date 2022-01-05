Hamburger icon
Lawrenceville approves contract for Depot District Signs Project

Lawrenceville's Depot District Area signage will be placed across North Perry Street and North Clayton Street. (Courtesy City of Lawrenceville)
Lawrenceville's Depot District Area signage will be placed across North Perry Street and North Clayton Street. (Courtesy City of Lawrenceville)

By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
The Lawrenceville City Council recently approved a $362,688 contract to the lowest of two bidders, United Signs for the construction of two street signs in the Depot District Area.

One sign will be placed across North Perry Street and the second sign will be located across North Clayton Street. Both signs will arch over the streets with mosaic lighting.

The signs will include safety red “headache bars” with reflective height text indicating an 11-foot, 6-inch clearance from the bottom of the sign to the street. The location of the signs and their design hope to limit oversized vehicles from entering the downtown square.

