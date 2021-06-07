ajc logo
Lawrenceville approves $1.3 M for Campbell Heights infrastructure improvement

Lawrenceville recently approved $1,300,413 for infrastructure improvements in the Campbell Heights neighborhood. (Google Maps)
Lawrenceville recently approved $1,300,413 for infrastructure improvements in the Campbell Heights neighborhood. (Google Maps)

Gwinnett County | 1 hour ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

The Lawrenceville City Council recently approved $1,300,413 for infrastructure improvements in the Campbell Heights neighborhood.

This project will include the complete demolition of asphalt paving, concrete driveways, fencing, existing concrete, sidewalks, curbs and gutters, and trees and shrubberies within the right-of-way, including removal of unsuitable soil.

Also included are clearing and grubbing, site grading, installation of new storm drains, water and sewer installations, relocation of fire hydrants and water meters, concrete work, milling, street patching, and replacement of landscaping and sod in disturbed areas.

Gwinnett County is set to reimburse the city $514,793 for the project.

