Lawrenceville approves $1.3 M for Campbell Heights infrastructure improvement

This project will include the complete demolition of asphalt paving, concrete driveways, fencing, existing concrete, sidewalks, curbs and gutters, and trees and shrubberies within the right-of-way, including removal of unsuitable soil.

Also included are clearing and grubbing, site grading, installation of new storm drains, water and sewer installations, relocation of fire hydrants and water meters, concrete work, milling, street patching, and replacement of landscaping and sod in disturbed areas.