Lawrenceville announces candidates for November election

Lawrenceville’s mayor and two city council seats were unopposed after qualifying week. David Still, the city’s current mayor, has qualified for mayor and Victoria Jones has qualified for her current position of Council Post 2. Bruce Johnson singularly qualified to run for Council Post 1. Since they are unopposed, these officials will take office at the first organizational meeting in January 2024.

Lawrenceville’s mayor and council currently serve four-year terms, not to exceed a total of 12 consecutive years. Qualifying candidates must be a resident of the city for more than one year. They must also be registered voters and pay a fee of 3% percent of the current pay for their qualifying position.

More on the city’s elections: www.tinyurl.com/LvilleElections2023.