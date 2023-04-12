Lawrenceville accepting applications for Legacy Leaders program

Lawrenceville is accepting applications for its youth leadership program, Legacy Leaders.
The eight-month program — led in partnership with Impact 46, an initiative that works to revitalize the city — is designed to promote student success through community engagement and civic awareness. Participants will learn about Lawrenceville’s six sectors: government, non-profit, churches, local businesses, schools and neighborhoods.
Program leaders also hope to have students participate in workshops and lead an event based on community feedback.
To participate, students must be a rising sophomore, junior or senior at one of the city’s five high schools: Central Gwinnett, Discovery, Maxwell, Phoenix or The Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science, and Technology.
Applications are due by April 21.
About the Author
Credit: DeKalb County School District