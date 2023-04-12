X

Lawrenceville accepting applications for Legacy Leaders program

Gwinnett County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
23 minutes ago

Lawrenceville is accepting applications for its youth leadership program, Legacy Leaders.

The eight-month program — led in partnership with Impact 46, an initiative that works to revitalize the city — is designed to promote student success through community engagement and civic awareness. Participants will learn about Lawrenceville’s six sectors: government, non-profit, churches, local businesses, schools and neighborhoods.

Program leaders also hope to have students participate in workshops and lead an event based on community feedback.

To participate, students must be a rising sophomore, junior or senior at one of the city’s five high schools: Central Gwinnett, Discovery, Maxwell, Phoenix or The Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science, and Technology.

Applications are due by April 21.

Jillian Price covers local news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She is a graduate of Baylor University and the University of Texas at Austin. She joined the AJC in 2022 and mainly covers Gwinnett County cities.

