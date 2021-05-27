ajc logo
X

Lane closures to slow drivers on Crogan Street in Lawrenceville

Construction on a second outdoor patio on the Lawrenceville Square outside D'Floridian and Oyster Bay will require a lane closure during weekday business hours on Crogan Street for approximately one month. (Courtesy City of Lawrenceville)
Construction on a second outdoor patio on the Lawrenceville Square outside D'Floridian and Oyster Bay will require a lane closure during weekday business hours on Crogan Street for approximately one month. (Courtesy City of Lawrenceville)

Gwinnett County | 8 minutes ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

Construction began this week on a second outdoor patio on the Lawrenceville Square outside D’Floridian and Oyster Bay. This will require a lane closure during weekday business hours on Crogan Street for approximately one month.

The right lane of Crogan Street will be closed 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday between Perry and Clayton Streets. The Crogan Street lane will be open on evenings and all day each weekend.

Construction on the outdoor patio continues through Wed., June 30.

Full details along with other downtown construction updates and lane closures: www.bit.ly/2LiHVgI.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top