Lane closures to slow drivers on Crogan Street in Lawrenceville

Construction began this week on a second outdoor patio on the Lawrenceville Square outside D’Floridian and Oyster Bay. This will require a lane closure during weekday business hours on Crogan Street for approximately one month.
The right lane of Crogan Street will be closed 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday between Perry and Clayton Streets. The Crogan Street lane will be open on evenings and all day each weekend.
Construction on the outdoor patio continues through Wed., June 30.
Full details along with other downtown construction updates and lane closures: www.bit.ly/2LiHVgI.