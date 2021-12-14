Lane closures to slow drivers in Winder for bridge construction

Crews will be installing diaphragms over Ga. 53. In Barrow County. The work will take place on Ga. 53 at Ga. 316/University Parkway between Jackson Trail and Perkins Road, approximately 4.75 miles southeast of downtown Winder.

Right lane closures will be on Ga. 316/University Parkway eastbound between Smith Cemetery Road to Ga. 53 and westbound from McCarty Road to Ga. 53. This closure will allow E.R. Snell to work on the right shoulders of each roadway in these areas.