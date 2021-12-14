ajc logo
Lane closures to slow drivers in Winder for bridge construction

Drivers can expect lane closures 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today through Friday, Dec. 17 on Ga. 53 at the Ga. 316/University Parkway Interchange, between Jackson Trail and Perkins Road, approximately 4.75 miles southeast of downtown Winder. (Courtesy Georgia DOT)

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
31 minutes ago

Georgia Department of Transportation construction crews will be installing daytime lane closures for bridge construction on Ga. 53 and Ga. 316/University Parkway 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday, Dec. 17. Right lane closures will take place 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Crews will be installing diaphragms over Ga. 53. In Barrow County. The work will take place on Ga. 53 at Ga. 316/University Parkway between Jackson Trail and Perkins Road, approximately 4.75 miles southeast of downtown Winder.

Right lane closures will be on Ga. 316/University Parkway eastbound between Smith Cemetery Road to Ga. 53 and westbound from McCarty Road to Ga. 53. This closure will allow E.R. Snell to work on the right shoulders of each roadway in these areas.

Motorists will experience delays traveling through the project and are asked to slow down, remain alert and watch out for construction crews.

This is a part of the ongoing work by E.R. Snell Contractor to create a compressed diamond interchange at this intersection. The overall project is expected to be complete in June 2022.

