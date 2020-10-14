Lane closures on Ga. 120 in Duluth will slow drivers

A new sewer line is being installed near downtown Duluth along one of the busiest roads in the city. To facilitate the process the eastbound lane of Ga. 120/Duluth Highway will be closed from Howell Street to 3301 Duluth Highway.
This construction will require the lane closure to remain in place 24 hours a day for no more than 30 days, depending on weather conditions.
Once the work on Ga. 120 is completed, additional lanes closures will be needed on Hall Circle while a sewer line is installed. This work will take another 8 weeks.