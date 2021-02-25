X

Landscaping program in Braselton brightens local businesses

Braselton’s Downtown Development Authority and Main Street Design Committee have been offering a landscaping incentive program to downtown businesses who are hoping to spruce up their buildings and entryways. (Courtesy Braselton Downtown Development Authority )
Gwinnett County | 1 hour ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

Through fundraising efforts, Braselton’s Downtown Development Authority and Main Street Design Committee have been able to offer a landscaping incentive program to downtown businesses who are hoping to spruce up their buildings and entryways.

Applications for the program are made available twice a year in spring and fall. Businesses hoping to improve their curb appeal submit a plan with quotes for the work. If approved, the business owner or operator receives 50% of the plan’s cost up to $250.

Braselton’s Downtown Development Authority and Main Street Design Committee raise money through a series of fundraisers including the Toast of Braselton and Braselton Zombie 5K.

