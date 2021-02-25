Landscaping program in Braselton brightens local businesses

Through fundraising efforts, Braselton’s Downtown Development Authority and Main Street Design Committee have been able to offer a landscaping incentive program to downtown businesses who are hoping to spruce up their buildings and entryways.
Applications for the program are made available twice a year in spring and fall. Businesses hoping to improve their curb appeal submit a plan with quotes for the work. If approved, the business owner or operator receives 50% of the plan’s cost up to $250.
Braselton’s Downtown Development Authority and Main Street Design Committee raise money through a series of fundraisers including the Toast of Braselton and Braselton Zombie 5K.