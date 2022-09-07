ajc logo
X

Kemp shares environmental thoughts in Gwinnett

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp Headlined the 2022 Environmental Address hosted by Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful. (Courtesy Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful)

Combined ShapeCaption
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp Headlined the 2022 Environmental Address hosted by Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful. (Courtesy Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful)

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful recently hosted Governor Brian Kemp for his annual thoughts on the state of the environment in Georgia.

Highlighting its impact on economic growth, Kemp believes Georgia’s environment makes the state attractive to a growing number of companies. Recognized as a national leader in the Electric Vehicle industry and designated as #3 in the country for environmental sustainability by Site Selection Magazine, Georgia has gained the attention of companies like Rivian and Hyundai Motor Group. The creation of the Georgia Electric Mobility and Innovation Alliance in July 2021 will continue to pave the way for electric mobility infrastructure in the state.

Additional information about this and upcoming events: www.GwinnettCB.org.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks
Braves are tied for first place after outlasting the A’s9h ago
Matt Olson returns to Oakland and smacks a home run
10h ago
Warnock accepts Walker’s preferred Savannah debate with conditions
3h ago
Peachtree Center foreclosure leaves office towers, mall in flux
17h ago
Peachtree Center foreclosure leaves office towers, mall in flux
17h ago
Staff, family angered over closure of top-rated Gwinnett nursing home
The Latest
Historic BBQ helped build a church
2h ago
Peachtree Corners partnership supports autonomous vehicle awareness
15h ago
Gwinnett Coalition creates website to help uninsured county residents
Featured
From left, Douglas Frank chats with Melissa Sauder and her daughter, Anley, 13, of Grant, Neb., before the start of the Nebraska Election Integrity Forum on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

Credit: Rebecca S. Gratz

US election conspiracies find fertile ground in conferences
$800M high-rise project in Clayton County raises lots of questions
Inside City Hall: News of hospital closure comes as blindside to mayor’s office
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top