K-9 sniffs out more than 500 pounds of marijuana at Gwinnett storage unit

Duluth police spokesman Ted Sadowski explained that when the department is looking to get a K-9, they will create a checklist of what they expect the dog to be capable of doing. A private facility will then train the animal prior to the handler meeting the K-9.

Kang primarily works traffic around the city and Clodo is often useful in sniffing out drugs, Sadowski said.

“He comes in contact with a bunch of people that are traveling through the city and can notice if they might have illegal narcotics,” Sadowski said about Kang. “The dog can then search or indicate if there are drugs in that car.”