K-9 sniffs out more than 500 pounds of marijuana at Gwinnett storage unit

Police in Duluth recently seized more than 500 pounds of vacuumed-sealed marijuana inside a storage unit, officials said.
After the Gwinnett County Metro Task Force, which combats drug-related activity, received a tip, they requested the assistance of Clodo, a K-9. Clodo immediately identified the drugs and officers entered a storage unit, where they found 533 pounds of marijuana packaged in multiple boxes, police said.
Clodo, a German Shepherd born in Hungary, joined the department in 2018. Working with Cpl. Byun Kang, the dog is trained in identifying drugs and locating missing persons, suspects and items from crime scenes.
“It’s a great example of how our K-9 teams are a valuable resource for our entire area beyond just the city they serve,” the department said.
No information was released about arrests in connection with the seizure.
Duluth police spokesman Ted Sadowski explained that when the department is looking to get a K-9, they will create a checklist of what they expect the dog to be capable of doing. A private facility will then train the animal prior to the handler meeting the K-9.
Kang primarily works traffic around the city and Clodo is often useful in sniffing out drugs, Sadowski said.
“He comes in contact with a bunch of people that are traveling through the city and can notice if they might have illegal narcotics,” Sadowski said about Kang. “The dog can then search or indicate if there are drugs in that car.”
