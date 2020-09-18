Intersection improvements complete in Snellville

Improvements to the intersection of U.S. 78 and Ga. 124/Scenic Highway in Snellville are now complete.
The project included construction of a continuous flow lane on Ga. 124. Drivers southbound on Ga. 124/Scenic Highway now have a dedicated right-turn lane if heading west on U.S. 78/Main Street. There are also improvements to Henry Clower Boulevard that allow the road to serve as a bypass for vehicles traveling northbound on Ga. 124/Scenic Highway and eastbound and westbound on U.S. 78/Main Street.
Two double-diverted left turn lanes on U.S. 78 displaces left-turning traffic in advance of the intersection to allow traffic flow in four directions at one time.
Many safety improvements were made with pedestrians in mind, including additional crosswalks and wider medians and islands. The Evermore CID played a crucial role in coordinating efforts to bring this project to completion.