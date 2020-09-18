Intersection improvements complete in Snellville

The project included construction of a continuous flow lane on Ga. 124. Drivers southbound on Ga. 124/Scenic Highway now have a dedicated right-turn lane if heading west on U.S. 78/Main Street. There are also improvements to Henry Clower Boulevard that allow the road to serve as a bypass for vehicles traveling northbound on Ga. 124/Scenic Highway and eastbound and westbound on U.S. 78/Main Street.

Two double-diverted left turn lanes on U.S. 78 displaces left-turning traffic in advance of the intersection to allow traffic flow in four directions at one time.