Information management provider expands, relocates and plans to hire 100 in Lawrenceville

Tyler Technologies is relocating and expanding to 2530 Sever Rd. NW in Lawrenceville. (Courtesy Tyler Technologies)
Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
12 minutes ago

Tyler Technologies, a provider of end-to-end information management solutions and services for local governments, is relocating and expanding to 2530 Sever Rd. NW in Lawrenceville. Tyler partners with clients to improve efficiency, accessibility and responsiveness to public sector clients including cities, counties, schools and other government.

“We are thrilled to open our new office in unincorporated Lawrenceville as we begin to welcome many of our team members back to the office,” said General Manager for Tyler’s Civic Services Business Unit Greg Savard. “The new space is modern and comfortable, and we know our employees will enjoy the new office features. We’re excited to consolidate under one roof with room to grow our team. We expect to add more than 100 jobs to this office in the next five years.”

The new unincorporated Lawrenceville office space is a combined 62,625 square feet and will feature murals by local Atlanta street artists.

Additional information: www.tylertech.com/.

