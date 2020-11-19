Iconic bridge opens to public in Peachtree Corners

“We’ve waited a long time to experience this moment,” said Mayor Mike Mason. “We are thankful that the city now has a safe way for our residents and visitors to cross over Peachtree Parkway to the Town Center. This busy four-lane thoroughfare carries over 55,000 vehicles a day. It was a real challenge to cross the road on foot, especially for families with young children in tow. Now everyone will be able to cross the road safely.”

The new pedestrian bridge was designed to reflect the style of the historic bridge that once carried traffic and pedestrians across the Chattahoochee River from Gwinnett to Fulton County.