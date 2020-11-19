Iconic bridge opens to public in Peachtree Corners

The Peachtree Corners City Council officially gathered on Sept. 17 for the opening of the city’s new pedestrian bridge which spans across Peachtree Parkway.
“We’ve waited a long time to experience this moment,” said Mayor Mike Mason. “We are thankful that the city now has a safe way for our residents and visitors to cross over Peachtree Parkway to the Town Center. This busy four-lane thoroughfare carries over 55,000 vehicles a day. It was a real challenge to cross the road on foot, especially for families with young children in tow. Now everyone will be able to cross the road safely.”
The new pedestrian bridge was designed to reflect the style of the historic bridge that once carried traffic and pedestrians across the Chattahoochee River from Gwinnett to Fulton County.
The new thrust arch style bridge, designed by local engineering firm Michael Baker International, features two elevators and two sets of stairs to connect the city’s Town Center with The Forum shopping center. The Town Center bridge is approximately 45 feet high (from ground to the top of the arches) with a 190-foot walkway.