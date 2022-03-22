Hudgens Center for Art and Learning to bring permanent collection to Lawrenceville City Hall

Lawrenceville is partnering with The Hudgens Center for Art and Learning to bring master works from their permanent collection to City Hall. Works from the collection will rotate on an ongoing basis beginning with American painter and graphic artist, Ben Shahn on display on the Main Level of City Hall, 70 S. Clayton St.
Shahn’s work features portraits of civil rights leaders Martin Luther King, Jr. and Frederick Douglass as well as imagery promoting interracial solidarity.
“The addition of public art in city hall supports our commitment to the arts and provides accessibility to fine art for residents and visitors,” said Mayor David Still.
Future exhibitions of student work, local artists, and historical pieces will be installed on all levels of city hall.
“The Hudgens Center for Art and Learning is incredibly excited to partner with the City of Lawrenceville to share and display artwork from The Hudgens’ impressive permanent collection in City Hall,” said Hudgens Center Executive Director, Laura Ballance.
“Our permanent collection includes hundreds of pieces, from Great Masters like Picasso, Kandinsky and Miro, to revered local artists such as Steffen Thomas and Mary Kistner. We believe these important works should be enjoyed by all and bring inspiration to the next generation of creative thinkers.”
