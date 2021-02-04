Household hazardous waste collection planned for Feb. 20 in Gwinnett

Gwinnett residents can get a jump start on 2021 spring cleaning at Gwinnett’s Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 20 at Gwinnett County Fairgrounds, 2405 Sugarloaf Pkwy. in Lawrenceville.
Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful and Gwinnett County Department of Water Resources join forces to allow residents to bring up to five containers of household hazardous waste during this free event.
“Since its launch, these collection days have helped many Gwinnett County residents rid their homes of items that might have otherwise wound up in a local landfill. Instead, many of the items collected will be recycled or used in the manufacture of entirely new products,” said Schelly Marlatt, Executive Director of Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful.
An extensive list of items will be accepted including automotive products, fluorescent bulbs, insecticides, latex and water-based paints, pesticides and lawn care products. View the complete list of acceptable items: www.gwinnettcb.org/event/hhw/.
Items that will not be collected during include (but are not limited to) ammunition, radioactive waste, pharmaceuticals, and biomedical/biohazard waste.
COVID-19 safety precautions will be in place throughout the event to ensure the safety of attendees, staff and vendors.
Questions: gwinnettcb@gwinnettcb.org or 770-822-5187.