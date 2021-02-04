Household hazardous waste collection planned for Feb. 20 in Gwinnett

Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful and Gwinnett County Department of Water Resources join forces to allow residents to bring up to five containers of household hazardous waste during this free event.

“Since its launch, these collection days have helped many Gwinnett County residents rid their homes of items that might have otherwise wound up in a local landfill. Instead, many of the items collected will be recycled or used in the manufacture of entirely new products,” said Schelly Marlatt, Executive Director of Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful.