Hospitality job fair planned for Peachtree Corners

“Having our hotels up and running is critical for business,” said Mayor Mike Mason. “Hotels were forced to close and lay off workers during the pandemic. Now, as more and more people are vaccinated, hotels are facing a staffing crunch. Some hotels are seeing unprecedented labor shortages.”

Complimentary digital head shots and refreshments will be available to job seekers. Human resources representatives from at least 9 area hotels will be accepting applications, performing interviews, and hiring on the spot. Hourly pay ranges from $10 to $18 an hour, depending on the hotel and type of work.