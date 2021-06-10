Hospitality job fair planned for Peachtree Corners

Peachtree Corners is partnering with Explore Gwinnett and the Atlanta Marriott Peachtree Corners to host a job fair at the Marriott 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 22, 475 Technology Parkway.
“Having our hotels up and running is critical for business,” said Mayor Mike Mason. “Hotels were forced to close and lay off workers during the pandemic. Now, as more and more people are vaccinated, hotels are facing a staffing crunch. Some hotels are seeing unprecedented labor shortages.”
Complimentary digital head shots and refreshments will be available to job seekers. Human resources representatives from at least 9 area hotels will be accepting applications, performing interviews, and hiring on the spot. Hourly pay ranges from $10 to $18 an hour, depending on the hotel and type of work.
Positions range from front desk agent/guest services, housekeeping and restaurant positions to maintenance technicians and security officers.