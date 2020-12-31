Historic Snellville oak on Highway 78 removed

A centuries-old red oak tree that has stood along U.S. 78 in Snellville since before the signing of the Constitution has been removed. State arborists determined the tree, near the Autobell Car Wash, was rotting, becoming hollow and posed a threat to pedestrians and drivers passing under its heavy limbs.
A plaque near the tree since 1987 reads, “The National Arborist Association and the International Society of Arboriculture jointly recognize this significant tree in this bicentennial year as having lived here at the time of the signing of our Constitution.”
The city’s Public Works Department and Snellville Historical Society will preserve pieces of the tree and its legacy.
Additional information about the history of the tree: www.snellville.org/historic-snellville-oak-tree-coming-down.