Hill Street in Duluth closed for construction

Hill Street in Duluth is closed while roadwork associated with the construction of the hotel is being conducted. The road is closed is from the intersection with Ridgeway Road to the driveway leading to the fountain, just north of the Festival Center. Hill Street is expected to reopen in about one week.
The two-story hotel and two-story parking structure, which is nearing completion, will have about 320 parking spaces. The Duluth Downtown Development Authority has purchased 215 of those designated spaces for public parking. The developer is retaining ownership of 105 spaces of the upper story for exclusive use by the hotel.