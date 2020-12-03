X

Health department seeks public input via vaccine survey

FILE - This May 4, 2020, file photo provided by the University of Maryland School of Medicine, shows the first patient enrolled in Pfizer's COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine clinical trial at the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore. The German pharmaceutical company BioNTech and its U.S. partner Pfizer say they have submitted an application for conditional approval of their coronavirus vaccine with the European Medicines Agency. (Courtesy of University of Maryland School of Medicine via AP, File)
Credit: Uncredited

By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

The Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale County Health Departments is conducting an online survey to learn how the public is feeling about the upcoming COVID-19 vaccine.

The 20-question survey seeks to understand how willing individuals will be to accept the vaccine, what information the public needs to be willing to have the vaccine, and where the public is obtaining their vaccine information. Additional demographic information is gathered to help health officials understand those attitudes.

The survey is completely anonymous and no personal, identifiable information will be collected. Participate in the survey: www.surveymonkey.com/r/SMG5SBY. Questions about the survey or its content: email info@gnrhealth.com.

