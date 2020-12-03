Health department seeks public input via vaccine survey

The 20-question survey seeks to understand how willing individuals will be to accept the vaccine, what information the public needs to be willing to have the vaccine, and where the public is obtaining their vaccine information. Additional demographic information is gathered to help health officials understand those attitudes.

The survey is completely anonymous and no personal, identifiable information will be collected. Participate in the survey: www.surveymonkey.com/r/SMG5SBY. Questions about the survey or its content: email info@gnrhealth.com.