Harvest Gwinnett accepting applications for garden plots

In partnership with Gwinnett Parks and Recreation, Live Healthy Gwinnett is accepting applications for community garden plots through its Harvest Gwinnett program. Gardeners of all skill levels are invited to submit an application to reserve a raised plot at any of Harvest Gwinnett’s nine community gardens for the 2021-2022 growing year.
Each garden has leasable 4-foot by 8-foot plots that residents can apply to rent and maintain on an annual basis.
To fight food insecurity, community share-rows at each garden are planted, maintained, and harvested with all produce from these share-rows being donated locally to residents in partnership with health and human services, cooperative ministries, housing authorities, and more.
Information: www.LiveHealthyGwinnett.com or 770-822-3197.